Tears Flow As Funke Akindele’s Ex-Husband Buries Mother (VIDEO)

Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof, the former husband of A-list actress, Funke Akindele has buried his late mother ,Alhaja Taiwo Oloyede Almaroof amidst tears.

Alhaja Taiwo Oloyede Almaroof, a former Iyaloja of Oshodi/Isolo died on March 8 in her residence in Lagos.

She was buried inside her house in Ogba.

Although, Kehinde popularly called Kenny Doo was not in the country during the burial ceremony, his friends and family members made sure his mother was giving a befitting burial.

The funeral saw Kenny Doo’s family, close relatives and friends paying their final respects to a woman he described as his better half.

It was learnt that Kenny Doo plans to cut short his oversees trip and head home early to attend the eight-day Fidau prayers.

Kenny Doo, who has been abroad since last month will be flying back home early to make it to Lagos in time for next Monday’s Fidau prayers

