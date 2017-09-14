TB Joshua establishes $1b University in Ondo

In what may end up being the greatest single investment in education, Pastor Temitope Joshua has began the establishment of a University of Science and Technology in his home town, Arigidi in Akoko area of Ondo State.

The University is expected to be injected with initial 1billion dollars fund.

Pastor TB Joshua is the overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations by far one of the most internationally acclaimed faith-based Churches in the world.

The proposed school has already secured foreign partners mainly from the United States, Europe and Israel in what promised to transform the entire Nigerian education landscape.

Sources hinted that the school is expected to take off for academic session next year adding that funds for the take-off of the school has been sourced from people across the world, including Presidents of nations in Europe, Asia and Africa, using the goodwill of Pastor Joshua.

A source close to the Ondo State Government said that the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has already released the Certificate of Occupancy to the Prophet.

The source said: “Prophet T.B Joshua will establish a $1billion University of Science and Technology in Arigidi Akoko,Ondo State. Apart from the magnificent structures that will be put in place, the University will also have airfield and helipad for private jets and helicopters.”

He said the University will also have facilities that will complement the Naval School at Imeri and that the University, from its design alone will be one of the best in the Universe.

He stated: “It is conceived to model a combination of Harvard University and Massachusetts Technology School. The conception and design took several years. Many expatriates visited Ondo State before the eventual completion of all formal requirements including what will be the job opportunities of the graduates of the University.”

In addition, the university will also boast of a large population of resident foreign expatriates as its academic staff while the supporting and administrative staff will be sourced within.

Another source close to the Ondo State Governor said “This is a unique intervention in the education and economy of Nigeria. We anticipate that it will boost the economic environment in immeasurable ways”.

In a statement of commendation the Akoko Progressive Union, Dr Olu Giwa said: “We are saying big thank you to the erudite and most humble Prophet of the most high God. We equally thank the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Akeredolu for the quick release of the C of O of the land for the building of the university”.