Taraba Council Chairman escapes death as bandits attack convoy, kill policeman

The Chairman, Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, Shiban Tikari, narrowly escaped death early Saturday morning as armed militia opened fire on his vehicle.

The attack took place in Dogo-Gawa village of the council, which led to the killing of his police orderly.

The deceased policeman is of the 67 Mobile Police Squadron, located in the council.

In another related development, police in the Wukari council of the state were reported to have foiled a kidnap attempt in Choku village of the council, with a heavy exchange of gunshots between them and the bandits.

Takum and Wukari councils, located in the state’s southern geopolitical zone, have been under severe attacks in recent time.

Confirming the attack, Tikari said the militias, in their numbers, launched an attack on his convoy while on his way to Takum.

He called for more redeployment of security personnel to the area.

A senior police officer from the area, who also confirmed the incident to our correspondent, could not understand why hoodlums terrorizing the neighbourhoods have decided to make police their targets.

The police officer, who identified logistics as one of the challenges making it impossible for the hoodlums to be tracked down, urged the state government to adhere to its promise by collaborating with the force, especially in the areas of logistics.

The council chairman, Daniel Adi, said the attackers who stormed the community at about 3am, were repelled by the police.

“At about 3am while the police were on their duty post, unknown gunmen came around and started shooting sporadically,” he said.

Displaying the exploded bullets, he said, “It was just by the grace of God and the experience of the police that made it impossible for the bandits to succeed.”

While applauding the police for their brave acts, he said government at all levels should, as a matter of urgency, come to the council’s aid by drafting more operatives to the area.