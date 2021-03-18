Tan your punani and boost your sex drive!

MEET the sun – the ball of fire that wakes up on the East and rests on the West.

While many might argue that the sun is the perfect component to great weather, there seems to be more to this ball of fire that lights up the human body in so many ways.

According to famous model Letícia Martins, also known as Lunna Leblanc, who is originally from Brazil, sunbathing your punani for two hours daily will improve your sex drive.





The 23-year-old argued that exposing private parts to the sun can provide more energy and increase libido, adding that it can also help you get a good night’s sleep. While many of her followers were left stunned and heated about this revelation, experts agreed that she might be on to something.

Sexual health expert at The Women’s Health Clinic, Aly Dilks, said that vitamin D was hugely important for our wellbeing, especially when it came to our desires in the bedroom.





In terms of the chemicals it stimulated, testosterone was the one most responsible for our sex drive. Studies also showed that the sun was a great factor in its production.

Interestingly, having a vitamin D deficiency can cause lower levels of oestrogen in women, which is connected to a lower libido. So will you be following Lunna’s advice?