Talo arrested, flown to Abuja

Leader of a faction of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Oshodi, Taoreed Adedigba also called Taloskibo has been arrested.

Talo was arrested on Sunday by operatives from the Lagos Police Command.

NewsDay gathered that Talo was arrested midday on Sunday in Oshodi and was detained at the Police Command headquaters in Ikeja. He was flown to Abuja around 8pm.

He was arrested after one of his boys called Ayuba implicated him in the series of killings and fighting in Oshodi in the last few months.

Ayuba was arrested on Tuesday last week by operatives from the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Lagos Police Command.

Ayuba is the prime suspect in the lastest cult clash in Oshodi. The cult clash, which occurred penultimate week left many people injured with gun wounds.

After interrogation, he confessed to partaking in the fight and also mentioned some of Talo boys as accomplice

The police later stormed Talo’s office in Moyosore Complex to arrest the suspects.

In the course of the arrest and search, three riffles were found in Talo’s office.

He was said to have told the police that the guns were for his members’ protection against attacks from rival groups.

He also told men of the Anti Cultism unit that he was ready to offer himself for arrest instead of his boys being arrested.

He was arrested on Wednesday and detained at the Anti-Cultism Unit in Gbagada.

He was later released on Thursday after bribing the police with N1.5m

Newsday gathered that his friends including Kunle Poly raised the money and stormed the Anti-Cultism Unit on Thursday to secure his release.

He, was, however, rearrested on Sunday after Ayuba made another damning allegation against him.

Ayuba was said to have implicated him in the murder of an aide of a popular member of the NURTW in Oshodi