Suspected IPOB members attack Abia Police Commissioner

Hoodlums suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) allegedly attacked the home of the Abia state Commissioner of Police, Adeleye Oyebade, in Umuahia on Thursday, September 14, 2017.

It was gathered that the attackers invaded the home of the police boss in the state capital and burnt vehicles.

This is coming off the back of a week of unrest in the state with soldiers of the Nigerian Army clashing with members of IPOB and their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

A detachment of the Nigerian Army had been present around the home of the IPOB leader on Tuesday, September 12, creating heightened tension with members of the group only days after soldiers clashed with them while trying to gain access to the group’s leader’s house on Sunday, September 10.

While reports indicated that soldiers had tried to gain access into Kanu’s father’s compound in Umuahia and shot at IPOB members who formed a human shield to keep them out, the army dismissed the claims and said the soldiers had been attacked with stones while passing through the residence in a new armoured carrier.