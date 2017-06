The supreme court has sacked Herman Hembe, a member of the house of representatives from Benue state.

In its ruling on Friday, the apex court declared that Hembe did not win the All Progressives Congress (to represent Vandikwa/ Konshisha federal constituency of Benue at the national assembly.

The court held that Dorothy Mato won the party’s ticket and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Mato a certificate of return.