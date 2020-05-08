Supreme Court nullifies Orji Uzor Kalu’s conviction, orders retrial

The Supreme Court on Friday nullified the conviction of former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, and ordered a retrial.

The seven-man panel of the apex court held that the earlier trial by a Federal High in Lagos was marred by irregularities.

Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos had sentenced Senator Kalu to 12 years imprisonment in his judgement delivered on April 24, 2019.

He had also sentenced Mr Udeogu to 10 years imprisonment on the same day.

Displeased with the judgement of the Federal High Court, Kalu and Udeogu filed an appeal to challenge their sentencing at the Supreme Court.

The apex court, in a unanimous verdict on the appeal delivered by Justice Ejembi Eko, declared that the conviction of the appellants was null and void.

Justice Eko explained that the declaration was on the ground that Justice Mohammed Idris was already a Justice of the Court of Appeal, as at the time he delivered the judgment sentencing the appellants.

He held that a Justice of the Court of Appeal cannot operate as a judge of the Federal High Court.

The apex court, therefore, ordered the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to reassign the case for trial.