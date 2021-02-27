Sunday Igboho visits Gani Adams (PHOTOS)

Self-styled Yoruba freedom fighter and rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho on Friday evening visited the Aare Ona Kakanfo Of Yoruba land, Aare Gani Adams in his Omole residence in Lagos.

Igboho’s visit to Adams came few hours after the rights activist visited elder stateman Pa Ayo Adebanjo .

Both visits came few hours after youths foiled an attempt by a joint team of soldiers, DSS and policemen to arrest Igboho while on his way to meet the two Yoruba leaders.

The Oyo State Police Command has since denied that policemen attempted to arrest Igboho.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has also denied any form of involvement in the attempted arrest.

Although the meeting between Adams and Igboho were held behind close- door, sources at the meeting said discussion bothered on how the different groups fighting the Yoruba agenda can come together.

See photos from the meeting below: