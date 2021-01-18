Sunday Igboho storms kidnappers’ hideout in Oyo

Popular Yoruba socialite, Chief Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho has raided the hideout of suspected kidnappers in a bush located in Iganga town in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State .

The hideout, an uncompleted storey building , is being used by some Fulani herdsmen for killings and maiming of innocent people.

Igboho was informed of the hideout minutes after he issued a seven-days ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to leave the area or face dire consequences.

Igboho swung into action and stormed the hideout with hundreds of residents.

No suspect was arrested as everyone in the uncompleted building took to their heels when Igboho and his team came.