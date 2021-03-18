Sunday Igboho returns Gofundme donations

Self-styled Yoruba freedom fighter and rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has returned all the monies donated to him through Gofundme .

The monies were raised for him to buy buses to aid his operations to liberate the South-West from killer herdsmen.

Maureen Badejo, a Nigerian fundraiser who created the Gofundme account last month, had on Monday petitioned the crowdfunding site to return the funds raised and donated for Sunday Igboho after she was accused of fraud.

The campaign’s goal was to raise N52.3m to help Sunday Igboho purchase buses in his bid to secure Yoruba land. The campaign went viral and raked in £31,470(N16.4m) in three days. The campaign has so far raised over £46,933 (N21m).

There was however, a change in the use of funds. Sunday Igboho’s spokesperson, Yomi Koiki was said to have failed o acknowledge the raised funds of 2.5 million naira for his employer’s feeding for 2 weeks.

Koiki was said to have described the funds as no big deal and labelled Badejo a fraudster .

Angered by Koiki’s comments, Badejo wrote a petition to the crowdfunding site, demanding a return of all monies back to donors.

The company has since taking down the account on its site.

With the return, GoFundMe is expected to process refunds in the coming days