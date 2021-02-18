Sunday Igboho now in Germany [VIDEO]

Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho is currently in Germany.

He is in the country to see his family and also meet with some Yoruba groups.

One of his wives and three of his children, who are professional footballers live in Germany.

His meeting with the Yoruba groups in Germany is buoyed by the success of his struggle with Fulani herdsmen in some parts of the South-west.

It was gathered that Igboho will use the visit to strengthen relationships among Yoruba groups in Germany as well as provide an opportunity for advice on the struggle for the realization of Oduduwa Republic.

Since his arrival in Germany few days ago, Igboho has met with several Yoruba groups and people.

His latest meet was when he appeared during a programme “Igbelaruge Asa Yoruba with Dr. Adebayo Fatoki on Thursday, February 18, 2021

During the interview, Igboho said the support he has received so far showed that the people of the South-west have decided to leave no one in doubt of their preference for freedom as opposed to eternal servitude.

