Sunday Igboho is finally on Twitter (VIDEO)

Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho joined twitter on Thursday, February 10, 2021.

His official handle is @Igboho_Oosa.

In less than 24 hours after joining Twitter, Igboho already had more than 4,000 followers.

The Yoruba rights activist used his inaugural tweet to express his condolences to all those who have lost loved ones in the brutal Fulani attacks .

Recall that many Facebook and Twitter accounts bearing his name were created in the heat of his recent struggle against herdsmen in the South-west.

He had on January 26 warned Nigerians against associating with Facebook and Twitter accounts in his name.

He stated that the accounts were being operated by imposters , who are hungry and want to deceive innocent citizens.

He said: ” I am not on any social media o. I don’t write and Nigerians should be careful of those impersonating me on twitter. They want to eat with my name”.

