Sunday Igboho insists on seven days ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen [ VIDEO]

Despite pleas and warnings to Yoruba socialite , Chief Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho not to breach the constitution in his quest to drive out Fulani herdsmen from some parts of Oyo on Friday, the Chief is insisting on going ahead with his plan.

Sunday Igboho had on Friday last week issued a seven days ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in Igangan in Ibarapa North area of the state to leave the area.

Igboho quit notice coincided with a similar order given by the Ondo State governor , Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to the herdsmen to vacate Ondo forest.

But in an efforts to prevent Igboho’ from carrying out his treat, a delegation of the Oyo state government l visited the area for an assessment visit.

The delegation, which was led by Executive Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security, Sunday Odukoya assured the herdsmen of their safety.

Sunday Igboho has however, said his position has not changed.

Condemning the reactions that trailed his ultimatum, Igboho said he was only trying to protect his people from being intimidated in their own land.

