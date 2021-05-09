Sunday Igboho denies collecting money from Atiku (VIDEO)

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has fired at his antagonists who said he collected money from former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candiadate in the 21019 elections, Atiku Abukakar to stop his agitation for a Yoruba nation.

He challenged anybody with facts that he collected money from Atiku to come out and provide evidence.

There were speculations that Atiku offered Sunday Igboho some undisclosed amount of money to get his support for the 2023 presidential election .

The speculations became rife after Sunday Igboho went silent lately over the agitation.

Igboho in a video broadcast on Saturday night said such people should come up with facts to expose him.

He noted that he was not for sale, stating that he will not back down on the agitation.

“I challenge Atiku or anyone to come out and say that Atiku gave me money or offered me anything of value

WATCH THE VIDEO OF IGBOHO’S DENIAL BELOW:

https://web.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/300267984933155/