Sunday Igboho arrives Ekiti State (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

Self-styled Yoruba freedom fighter and rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho)on Thursday night, stormed Ekiti State, insisting that killer-herdsmen must vacate Yorubaland.

Igboho’s Ekiti visit was in continuation of his campaign against killer herdsmen in the South-West.

Igboho, alongside his supporters, upon arrival in the state immediately proceeded to the palace of the monarch of the town, the Onire of Ire-Ekiti, Oba Victor Bobade.

Ire Ekiti is where the dreaded Yoruba god, Ogun ended his life journey .

Ogun was said to have angrily disappeared into the earth after an incident provoked him to lose his temper to killed Ire people.

Igboho has been in the news recently after displacing some Fulani herdsmen in Igangan Ibarapa area of Oyo State . He had blamed the Fulani herdsmen for being behind the rising insecurity in the South-west.

Recall that Yoruba activist had after displacing the Fulani herdsmen in Igangan promised to visit other states in the South-west.

He had already visited Ogun State.

