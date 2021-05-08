Sunday Igboho acquires new Toyota Prado worth N65m

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has acquired a brand new Toyota Prado SUV.

The SUV joins his ever-growing automobile collection.

The new wonder-on-wheels set him back by N65 million.

Although, he had ordered for SUV last December, it was delivered to him two weeks ago.

Cars in Igboho’s garage includes a Rolls-Royce Ghost worth N100m , a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon worth N24 million as well as a N18m Lexus GX460 SUV.

There is also a Mercedes-Benz C Class, a Mercedes-Benz GLE and a Range Rover SUV worth N15m, N30m and N30 million respectively.