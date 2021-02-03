Sunday apologises for insulting Ooni of Ife

Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho has expressed regret for insulting the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Igboho had blasted Ooni of Ife Wednesday morning in a virtual ‘Townhall with Yoruba in Diaspora’.

A video of the interview has since gone viral.

He said that Ooni disappointed the Yoruba nation by not tabling the atrocities committed by Fulani herdsmen in the South-West before President Muhammadu Buhari during a recent visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also called the revered traditional ruler many unprintable names, threatening to attack him with “AK-47”.

Reacting, former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode said he confronted Igboho over the insults.

The ex-minister said Igboho admitted insulting Ooni in the “heat of the moment” and apologised for doing so.

“He expressed his regrets and I was relieved to hear that. To err is human and to forgive is divine. I appeal to Kabiyesi to forgive him.

“For the record let me state clearly and categorically that NO Ooni of Ife, whether living or dead, has EVER been a slave of the Fulani and neither will they ever be.

“I can also confirm that my friend & brother Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo state, is a deeply courageous individual who would never bow before anyone let alone be a slave to the Fulani.

“We in the South-West must remain united in our quest for liberty and justice and in the face of the common enemy and we must move forward as one

“No-one can dispute the fact that Sunday has fought hard and done well.

“He has won the respect of all and sundry in Yorubaland and he has inspired millions of our people all over the world.

“Let us forgive him for this slip and continue to support and pray for him.”