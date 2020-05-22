Sultan asks Muslims to look out for new moon

Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar on Thursday directed Muslims to look out for the new moon of Shawwal 1441 AH from Friday May 22. “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Friday, May 22, 2020, which is equivalent to 29th day of Ramadan 1441 AH, shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Shawwal 1441 AH,” he stated.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Junaidu. “Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking out for the new moon and to report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the sultan,” the statement urged.

Meanwhile, Sultan has directed Sokoto District Heads, Village Heads and Imams of Juma’at Mosques to lead Eid-al-fitr prayers in their respective mosques while eid field should remained close.” In another statement signed by Prof. Junaidu the Sultan added:”There should be no gathering or traditional celebration during the period, as such people should remain at their respective resident to celebrate.”

He explained that the directive was to enable people maintain the social distancing as advised by professionals to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. The Sultan urged all Muslim to continue to pray for the end of COVID-19 across the globe.