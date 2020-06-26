Sule Lamido tackles Atiku over claim on PDP

A former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, yesterday, tackled former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his claim on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku, who was the 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP, had on his Twitter handle yesterday said, “The PDP has been an example of the order and constitutionality needed to sustain genuine democracy in Nigeria.

“I pray that the order, discipline and constitutionality, which we, as a party have exemplified, should guide institutions of our democracy, especially other political parties. Without law and order, a party cannot provide law and order to Nigeria,” he said.

Atiku stated this shortly after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dissolved its National Working Committee (NWC) over lingering crises rocking the ruling party.

The former vice president had battled for the presidential ticket of the APC with President Muhammadu Buhari in 2014. At the primary held in Lagos, Atiku came third after a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who was next to Buhari.

In December 2017, Atiku returned to the PDP where he contested the presidency in 2019.

Responding, Sule Lamido punctured the claim of the former vice president saying, “I think PDP has lost the moral authority to make this claim.” Lamido added, “We only need to reflect on our individual roles to discover how hallow this claim is. Self-interrogation can bring out the character in us.”

In 2018, Atiku defeated 11 other presidential aspirants, including Lamido, at the presidential election primary of the PDP held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Daily Trust reports that the two are among the top shots of the PDP nursing presidential ambition, come 2023.