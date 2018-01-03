Suicide bomber kills father, other worshippers in Borno mosque attack

No fewer than five persons were killed in early morning suicide bomb attack at Gamboru town in Gamboru-Ngala Local Government Area of Borno.

The incident occurred at about 5:00 am, when a teenage male suicide bomber detonated an Improvised Explosive Device strapped to his body in a mosque at Yobe area of Gamboru.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, confirmed the attack to NAN in Maiduguri.

Nicholas said that five persons were killed in the attack, as against the 11 earlier reported.

He added that the troops had also neutralised a suicide bomber at Rann, headquarters of Kala-Balge Local Government Area.

“Yes, but only five killed and another suicide bomber neutralised in Rann.”

However, Lawan Abba, a resident of Gamboru, told NAN that 10 persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in the attack.

Abba disclosed that the suicide bomber sneaked into a crowded mosque while people gathered to observe morning prayer and detonated the explosive.

He revealed that the teenage suicide bomber hailed from Gamboru town, adding that the father to the assailant was among the 10 persons who lost their lives in the attack.

“The suicide bomber hailed from Gamboru town, he disowned his parents and joined the insurgents in the bush.

“He entered the mosque, blew up himself into pieces and killed 10 persons, including his biological father,” he said.

Abba added that the wounded persons were referred to the clinic in the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp in the area for treatment.