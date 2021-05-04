Has your wife suddenly started travelling a bit too much or posting a lot many selfies on social media? Chances are high that she’s likely to be seeing someone. There are many identifiable signs to be sure if your partner is cheating but getting them caught or confronting them can be a whole different affair. One needs to be very swift, subtle and low-key in such circumstances. Hence, we bring to you some subtle ways to catch your cheating wife.

Suspicious dating apps

This is the foremost way to check if your partner has been cheating on you. Remember your wife’s password and sneak into her phone to check if there are any dating apps that she has logged into. Popular dating apps have become pretty common among people nowadays and if your wife has been using one, then something’s wrong.

Frequent text messages

If your wife has been logged into her phone or social media a lot more than she usually is, then it’s better to check her text messages than be on the blindside. This may seem like an invasion of privacy but to know the truth, you have to take a step ahead. Check out her messaging apps and don’t forget to check her social media.

Internet history

Laptops are seemingly easier to check than phones because people usually don’t save much information on their personal computers. However, your wife’s internet browsing history can help you find clues if she has been spending money on expensive gifts or searching for hotels outside of town. Or if she has no internet history, then your wife is surely hiding things from you.

Confront her in the act

Tell your wife that you’ll be out with your friends for the day and come home early to see if your wife has indeed indulged in infidelity. It may be extremely hurtful to catch your wife with her lover but you will be able to confront her unfaithfulness in a compromising position.

Talk to her

This may be the last resort if you don’t wish to indulge in the previous actions. Communicate to your wife about what you have been feeling and you would be surprised to know if your wife comes out clean, tearfully confessing every bit of her infidelity.