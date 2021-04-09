Strike continues, say judiciary workers

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has said its strike was still ongoing because no concrete resolution had been reached.

The legal adviser to JUSUN, Mariam Usuf-Gusau, made this known in Abuja in an interview on Thursday.

”The strike is still on while we await the outcome of the negotiation, we are not backing off until our demands are met,” she said.

JUSUN began an indefinite strike on Tuesday over continued delay to implement financial autonomy for the judiciary.

”How can state high courts beg from governors for what is constitutionally theirs,” Usuf-Gusau sais.

In the same vein, an Abuja-based lawyer, Mr. Sunday Adetola, urged government to meet the demands of JUSUN for financial autonomy.

Adetola said, ”Does government understand the symbiotic relationship between justice and social cohesion? Justice is the sacred womb where peace and tranquility are conceived and birthed.

”When the judiciary is strangulated through financial subjugation by the executive arm of government, the capacity to dispense wholesale justice without fear or favour is tragically impaired and dangerously undermined.

”On the debit side, denial of justice will always breed anarchy in the polity. This is the more reason why financial autonomy should be advanced to the highest heaven.

”Why is it so difficult for the Executive arm of government to come to terms with the point that reducing the Judiciary to a toothless bulldog will inevitably translate to more security spending and needless waste of human and material resources in dealing with the resultant anarchy/consequences of failure in the justice sector,” Adetola said