“Stay away from church” CAN begs some Christians

Following the second wave of COVID-19 being witnessed in the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised some set of Christians comprising of sick and too old people to stay away from worship centres.

The leadership of CAN via a press statement released by CAN’s General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola on Monday, advised Christians to continue to adhere to laid down protocols by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The Christian group also called for a stop to direct contact and practices such as handshakes.

“Brethren, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has announced the emergence of the second wave of the pandemic. We appeal to all our churches to observe all the COVID-19 protocols which include the following:

“There should be no entry without facemasks. All worshippers including the worship leaders must wear face masks. There should be no exceptional cases.

“People who are sick or too old should stay at home. There should be temperature screening at every entry point to the Church.

“Ensure adequate ventilation in halls of worship, open windows, and doors for air to circulate in and out freely and if possible avoid the use of air conditioners.

“Hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers should be provided at point of entries and strategic points within the Church premises.

“Attendance should not exceed 1/3 of the sitting capacity of every Church. Churches can make use of their educational facilities and multi purpose halls to avoid overcrowding in the main church auditorium.

“Church auditorium should be clearly marked such that people sit and maintain two metres distance from each other.

“Practices that require sharing of materials should be limited. Those using microphones must sanitise their hands before use.

“Worship places should be disinfected routinely, before and after worship. Ensure separate entry and exit points in every Church to avoid overcrowding at entry and exit points.

“Every church should make use of medical personnel to assist. We should be praying for the end of the pandemic in all our worships and very soon, it will become history in Jesus Name”.