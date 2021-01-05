Sperm is a tooth whitener

Apart from the pleasure provided, there are all sorts of health benefits that oral sex provides.

According to xoNecol, a platform for young women to share their personal stories, indulge in career, beauty and relationship tips, and speak their minds on the latest in culture news and politics.

xoNecole.com wrote that there are some health benefits of sperm because sperm is the Ultimate Multi-Vitamin.



“Let’s begin by doing a brief rundown of what sperm contains. A tiny teaspoon’s worth of sperm contains 200 different proteins, vitamins B12, C and E, zinc, calcium, citric acid, glucose, fructose, potassium, nitrogen, magnesium, estrogen, testosterone, DHEA (a steroid hormone), TRH (a mood enhancer), sodium, copper, lipids and even ammonia (which is a hint of what you probably taste in ejaculate). And that’s literally only scratching the surface,” wrote the publication.

Below are some of the health benefits of sperm.



1. Sperm Makes You Smarter.

Have you ever heard of Nerve Growth Factor (NGF) before? Long story short, it’s an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant group of small proteins that’s directly related to the growth and survival of your neurons (your nerve cells); sperm has plenty of these in it.

2. Sperm is a Teeth Whitener.

Roll your eyes if you want to, but guess what the leading cause of dingy teeth is? Not brushing is a given, but if you don’t have enough zinc in your system, that could be the underlying cause.

Guess how much zinc is in a teaspoon of sperm? A whopping 3 percent of what your body needs daily! Being that sperm has calcium in it too, a swig every now and then can strengthen and whiten your teeth too!

3. Sperm is Good for Your Skin.

Speaking of spermidine, it’s also really good for your skin. That’s because it’s also got tons of antioxidants that help to fight wrinkles, prevent acne, and even out your skin tone. Plus, spermidine contains proteolytic enzymes. Do some Googling on those; they are some of the most powerful exfoliants on the planet!

Hopefully, it goes without saying that sperm can only benefit you if it’s healthy.

Hopefully, it goes without saying that sperm can only benefit you if it's healthy.

So make sure that you and your partner get tested for STDs (rapid result home tests are available), that the relationship is mutually exclusive, and that you're mindful of whose sperm you're getting (check out "Semen Has Controlling Power over Female Genes and Behavior").