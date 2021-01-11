Sowore regains freedom, details his experience in prison

Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, has regained his freedom barely hours after he was handed bail conditions.

Sowore was arrested on New Years Day along with a number of others after he staged a protest that was aimed against bad governance in the country.

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Abuja on Monday granted him bail to the sum of 20 million naira. The other activists were also granted bail in the sum of 1 million naira each.

The activists, Sowore, Juwon Sanyaolu, Peter Williams, Emmanuel Bulus, and Damilare Adenola are standing trial for alleged unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, and inciting public disturbance.

Sowore in a couple of hours, met with his bail conditions, was released and has now detailed what his experience was like after he was made to spend some time in the Kuje prison in Abuja.

Taking to Twitter, he recounted his ordeal saying,

They kept us inside mosquito-infested cells run by #ENDSARs in Abuja, after that they sent us to Kuje prison and later another dingy cell police cell operated by the FCIID, today we’ve been granted bail on discriminatory and harsh conditions. RevolutionNow #Nogoingback

He also suggested in a consequent tweet that he will not relent in his continued fight against bad governance.