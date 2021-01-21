Southwest Crisis: Makinde, Oyinlola, others woo Gbenga Daniel to lead Ogun PDP

A delegation of the South West Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday met with former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, at his Sagamu, Ogun State home, with a resolution that the former governor must return to lead the party in the State out of its current crisis.

The delegation, led by the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, also had the Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Zonal Caretaker Chairman of the party, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro; and other party stalwarts.

Sources at the meeting said that Makinde extolled the capacity of Daniel as a politician.

He said the party in the South West needed to take his stand and tell the national leadership what he wants.

Makinde said if all former Governors of the PDP in the South West would rise to take back their party, the party at the national level will not have a choice than to align.

The Governor recalled the crucial role Daniel played in reorganising PDP in Oyo State before the 2019 elections to return it to winning ways in the state.

Oyinlola, a former Governor of Osun State, said he had met with three groups in Ogun State and the resolution was: “If we have to solidify our stand in Ogun, you (Daniel) have to take charge.”

He assured that once the leaders in the South West presented a common front, the national leadership would comply.

Speaking earlier, Daniel said the crisis in Ogun State PDP was very easy to solve if all parties are made to know their place, adding that the solution to the problem must be all encompassing.

He said: “I have relationships with practically everybody. The PDP is still a strong brand, if everybody comes together.

“Our administration remains a strong reference for governance in the state and you can see that almost everyone who has or is in power came from PDP.”

Daniel also emphasised that the party hierarchy in Abuja must realise the uniqueness of the South West so that they can properly intervene without truncating the process.