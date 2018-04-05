South-west PDP leaders meet in Lagos

Southwest leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have met in Lagos state to discuss the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

Those in attendance were the Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, ​ex National Secretary, Ebenezer Babatope, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, ​ex Deputy Governor of Osun state, Erelu Olusola Obada, ​ex​ Lagos Deputy Governor, Akerele Bucknor, ​Lagos PDP governorship candidate in 2015, Jimi Agbaje, among others.

National Vice-Chairman (South), Dr. Eddy Olafeso, while reading the communiqué at the end of the meeting, said the stakeholders ​preached peace, reconciliation and unity at every level​.​

He ​disclosed that the ​region resolved to work hard to ensure that every hand must be on deck “as the task to reclaim our lost ground and glory must be prosecuted firmly””.​

​The group said: “​The PDP as a Party will remain law abiding and conform with every regulations that govern the conduct of such elections in Nigeria.

“The Security agencies must restrict themselves strictly to their primary responsibilities and must not be a tool in the hand of the APC led Federal Government.

​”​In this regard we will not condone any act of intimidation or coercion from them as we inch towards the elections, moreso, particularly on election days.”

The leaders also charged all members of the party to work hard to take over from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.