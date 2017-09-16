South-East governors ban IPOB’s activities

The South-East governors have proscribed the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the region.

The decision follows Friday’s emergency meeting between the governors and the the Nigerian army’s GOC, 82 Division, Enugu, Major General, Abubakar Adamu.

The meeting was attended by Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Willie Obiano of Anambra and the Deputy Governor of Imo State.

Also in attendance were the Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu and the President –General of the Igbo apex socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo.

The governors also appealed with President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the military personnel on Operation Python Dance II in the region so that the police can perform their constitutional duty of securing lives and property within states.

The governors declared that henceforth IPOB should channel its grievances on all national issues and submit to the Committee of Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly members from the South-East Zone, through their chairman, South-East Governors Forum.

The governors also said that the governorship election billed for November in Anambra state must hold.