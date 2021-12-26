NEWS
South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies
Popular South Africa’s Archbishop, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and anti-apartheid veteran, Desmond Mpilo Tutu, is dead.
He was aged 90.
“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.
Tutu was born October 7, 1931 in Klerksdorp, South Africa.
Also, in 1986 he was elected the first Black archbishop of Cape Town, thus becoming the primate of South Africa’s 1.6 million-member Anglican Church.
In 1995 South African Pres. Nelson Mandela appointed Tutu head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which investigated allegations of human rights abuses during the apartheid era.
In addition to the Nobel Prize, Tutu received numerous honours, including the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom (2009), an award from the Mo Ibrahim Foundation that recognized his lifelong commitment to “speaking truth to power” (2012), and the Templeton Prize (2013).
PHOTOS: Muslims attend Christmas service in Kaduna church
Hundreds of Muslims joined their Christians counterparts at a church service to celebrate Christmas and promote unity, peace and religious tolerance in Kaduna State.
The General Overseer Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Kaduna, Pastor Yohanna Buru, who received them expressed appreciation that they attended Christmas service at his church.
He said, despite insecurity challenges, COVID-19 and high cost of transportation still the Muslims, including women find time to attend the morning service with the aims of strengthening good relationship, understanding, love among both religion.
According to him, it is the 10th year the church hosted Muslims from various states on Christmas day.
The cleric said all the Muslims that attended the Christmas service were from all Islamic sects, which include Tijjaniya, Shi’ites, Kadriyya and Sunni.
District Head of Kurmin Mashi, Alhaji Rabo Abdullahi, said he was happy to see the number of Muslim youths and Imams who attended the Christmas service.
Below are pictures:
Arik Air recalls dismissed pilots
Arik Air has recalled several of its pilots that were dismissed last Tuesday after intervention by stakeholders in the aviation industry including the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).
Some of the airline’s pilots had last Tuesday, embarked on strike after alleging that on several occasions, they had requested to meet with the company’s Receiver Manager, Mr. Kamilu Omokide, to discuss their welfare and salary increase but that their efforts didn’t yield any results.
The pilots were immediately dismissed for their actions and the management of the airline through its communications manager, Adebanji Ola, revealed that they were dismissed for embarking on what the airline described as an illegal strike over demand for improved welfare without prior notice.
The airline said the pilots downed tools without recourse to laid down procedures and did not serve a strike notice in accordance with labour laws. He said they neither submitted any issue of dispute to the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), their umbrella union nor did they submit any statement of demands to the management of the company before the strike.
The airline said there were also no ongoing discussions between the management and the pilots on any unresolved labour issues, describing their action as spontaneous and callous.
The management of Arik Air had earlier told the labour unions that issues concerning pilots welfare would be addressed next year, but some of the pilots wanted a definite timeline on when any increase will be implemented.
However, the chairman of NAAPE, Arik Air chapter, Mudi Muhammad, confirmed that the issue had been resolved and the sacked pilots had resumed work.
“When the dismissal happened, we immediately commenced negotiations with the management with the help of critical stakeholders like the current MD of Aero Contractors, Capt. Abdullahi Mahmood who is a former staff of Arik. We are a family in Arik and that was how we approached the matter, like one family.
“Our association was able to meet with the management and after fruitful negotiations, they agreed to recall the dismissed pilots and as I speak with you, they are in the sky. We are grateful for the stakeholders that made efforts to see that the issue was resolved,” he said.
The national president of NAAPE, Galadima Abednego also confirmed that the pilots have been recalled and have resumed work.
Insecurity: Ganduje visits Buhari, says governors need help
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said most forests across the country now accommodate terrorists, armed robbers, bandits and criminals.
The governor said this while speaking with State House reporters after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.
He described the current security challenges in the country as “unfortunate” and called the President to assist governors.
He also asked for the establishment of another military training base in the forest bordering Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi and Plateau, to check the activities of criminals.
He said, “First of all, I came to see Mr. President and brief him on the security situation in Kano. There are challenges all over the country that are unfortunate, but we believe Mr. President is doing his best with other stakeholders in order to curtail the situation.”
“We need helping hand, almost everybody, especially governors and chairmen of local governments. We have observed the security situation now, our forest are the major problems because they accommodate bandits, they accommodate terrorists; they accommodate armed robbers.
“In Kano State, we have taken some measures. We have two large forests, the Falgore forest, which is bordering Kano, Kaduna and Bauchi and also not far away from Plateau. In that forest, we established a military training ground in conjunction with the Army. And there’s a lot of military training going on in that forest using the facilities that we have provided.
“So, that is helping to checkmate the activities of bandits in that forest and I have requested Mr President to also establish another institution within that forest so that, that forest will be liberated completely.
“Also, we have introduced technology within the forest, from the office of the DSS in Kano and the Office of the Commissioner of Police and even from my office, we are able to monitor what is happening in that forest. And there’s effective communication between the DSS and the police and those who are managing the forest; the checkpoints and various places that security agencies are manning.”
