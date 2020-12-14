Son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, Seun celebrates daughter on 7th birthday

Seun Kuti, the youngest son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, was in a fulfilled mood as he celebrated his daughter Adaras seventh year birthday.

He took to his Facebook express words of happiness over the growth of his child which he claimed has affected him positively.

He wrote:

Happy 7th birthday Adara Anikulapo Kuti!Since I met you, you have brought me plenty of joy and understanding. You have made me brave, given me focus and the drive to embrace my calling. I am happy to have you in my life, like a compass and also my validation. You make me proud little empress. Welcome to the age of 7. @adarakuti @chefyeide

To help with the caption was a picture of Seun and the little celebrant.

The charming looking with full name Ifafunmike Adara Anikulapo-kuti was born on December 16, 2013.