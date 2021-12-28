breaking
Something’s terribly wrong with our son – Father of Indian teenage boy who tried to assassinate Queen Elizabeth
The father of the suspect accused of scaling Windsor Castle on Christmas Day armed with a crossbow said “something’s gone horribly wrong with our son”, Daily Mail reports.
Jaswant Singh Chail is said to have used a rope ladder to climb a metal fence at the royal grounds around 8.30am, sparking a huge security alert.
The 19-year-old was detained under the Mental Health Act after being arrested on suspicion of breaching or trespassing a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.
Now Scotland Yard is investigating a video of a masked man allegedly revealing a plot to “assassinate the Queen” in a “revenge” mission.
Chail is alleged to have sent the video from his Snapchat account 24 minutes before the incident at Windsor. Detectives are currently ‘assessing the contents’ of the footage.
His father, Jasbir Singh Chail, 57, said, “Something’s gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what. We’ve not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs.
“From our perspective, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to resolve this issue and it’s not easy.”
The Snapchat video, said to have been inspired by Star Wars, described plans to avenge the victims of the Amritsar massacre, known as the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, on April 13, 1919.
Hundreds of people died after protestors peacefully demonstrating against British colonial rule were trapped and shot down.
The hooded figure tells viewers, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family.
“This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race. I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”
Chail, known to friends as ‘Jas’, is said to have been raised in a £500,000 semi-detached home on a private estate in North Baddesley, a middle-class area in Southampton, according to the Mail.
The incident on Christmas Day has triggered fears for the Queen’s safety – as Princess Diana’s former bodyguard warned security needed to be ‘beefed up’ to avoid a ‘tragic scenario’.
I don’t hate Niger Delta, Obasanjo replies Clark
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has denied claims that he hated people of Niger Delta origin.
He said this in an open letter to respond to accusations by the Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Ijaw National Congress, Chief Edwin Clark.
Clark had on Wednesday slammed Obasanjo over what he called a disappointing display of hatred against the people of the oil-producing states in Nigeria.
The elder statesman reacted to a recent outburst by the former President in Abuja, where he attacked the National Secretary of the INC, Ebipamowei Wodu, at a peace and security parley convened by the Global Peace Foundation and Vision Africa.
In an open letter to Obasanjo on Wednesday titled, ‘My disappointment over your unprovoked outburst against the people of the Niger Delta region’, Clark accused the former President of double standards over resource control in the country.
Replying Obasanjo explained that as the president, he followed the constitutional positions on appointment and resource control.
Obasanjo in a letter dated December 28, 2021, titled, My response to the open letter by Clark’, wrote, “I have never shown any anger, distraught with Niger Delta region nor any part of Nigeria. Some of the languages you have deployed to describe me in your letter are offensive, uncouth and I totally and completely rejected them, I am not inconsistent, hypocritical, unstatesman, and nor am I anybody’s lackey.
“You use your own yardstick to judge others. I hope you think and adjust. Negotiation achieves better results than dictation. Revolution for sea-change may rarely happen and then we may continue to languish in frustration and regret with dire judgment in posterity.”
Oil prices near $80 on mild Omicron variant
Oil prices rose over three per cent yesterday on hopes that the Omicron COVID-19 variant would have limited impact on global demand in 2022, even as surging cases caused flight cancellations in some countries.
Global benchmark Brent crude rose $2.59, or 3.40 per cent, to $78.73 a barrel yesterday, while the United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.01, or 2.7 per cent, to $75.80 a barrel.
Prices of oil which had plunged by more than 10 per cent on November 26, when reports of a new variant first appeared, started to gain last week after early data suggested that Omicron could cause a milder level of illness.
Although the variant had been spreading faster than any COVID-19 variant yet, there’s been some relatively relieving news that most people infected with Omicron showed mild symptoms so far.
However, more than 1,300 flights were cancelled by US airlines on Sunday as COVID-19 reduced the number of available crews while several cruise ships had to cancel stops.
This caused disruption to the supply of goods and services from isolating workers, notably air travel, although the global recovery story for 2022 still remains on track.
Brent has risen by more than 45 per cent this year, supported by recovering demand and supply cuts by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+.
On January 4, the producer alliance would decide whether to go ahead with a planned 400,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) production increase in February, but the cartel has so far stuck to its plans at its last meeting to boost output for January despite Omicron.
OPEC has been struggling to meet existing targets under its agreement to gradually increase production by the 400,000 bpd each month, with Nigeria lagging behind for months.
But the country, a very active OPEC member had said even if prices fell to between $50 to $60, it won’t be much of an issue, with the country’s oil benchmark for the 2021 budget being $40.
Nigeria has failed for months to meet its allocation, due largely to waning investment, ageing upstream infrastructure and disruptions by some local host communities.
But the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) last week assured that by the year’s end, Nigeria should be able to produce about 1.7 million bpd. That target now looks almost impossible.
On December 22, Nigeria’s federal lawmakers approved a N17.126 trillion ($38 billion) budget for 2022, anchored on an oil price benchmark of $62 per barrel.
The approved oil price assumption was higher than the $57 per barrel price that President Muhammadu Buhari had proposed to the parliament on October 7, and also higher than the oil price benchmark of $40 per barrel adopted by the government for the 2021 budget.
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the increase in oil price was to reflect the current market values of the oil barrel in the international market and to generate more funds for critical sectors of the economy.
However, the parliament retained the oil production target of 1.88 million bpd, including condensate production of between 300,000-400,000 bpd, for the purpose of its revenue calculation in 2022.
This compared to the output target of 1.86 million bpd the government had set for the 2021 fiscal year.
In all, oil exports account for around 80 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange revenue, although the country has battled with a sharp drop in revenue amid a drop in production.
Nigeria has the capacity to pump around 2.2 million b/d of crude and condensate, but in recent months its output has been languishing below 1.55 million bpd.
In November, the NNPC was only able to contribute about N10.5 billion of its projected N122 billion to the federation account jointly run by the federal, state and local governments in the country.
Global travel chaos as thousands of flights cancelled amid Omicron rise
More than 2800 flights have been cancelled today worldwide as COVID-19 cases surge across the globe.
Of the more than 2800 cancelled flights, around 1000 were within, into or out of the United States, according to FlightAware. Almost 11,000 flights are delayed.
Globally, airlines cancelled more than 6000 flights on Christmas Eve, Christmas and the day after Christmas.
In the US, more than 1200 flights were cancelled and more than 5000 were delayed on Sunday alone as staff and crew called in sick.The cancellations come at the busiest time of year for air travel.
The US Transportation Security Administration said it screened millions of people each day over the holiday weekend, peaking at 2.19 million travellers on Thursday, December 23.
On Wednesday, more people passed through TSA checkpoints than on the same day in 2019.
Alaska Airlines, which cancelled 133 flights or 19 per cent of its operations Monday local time, attributed its cancellations and delays on winter weather in the Pacific Northwest.
The airline said it cancelled almost 250 mainline flights scheduled to arrive or depart from Seattle Sunday.
As of Monday afternoon, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has the most delays and cancellations in the world, according to FlightAware.
European airlines are also experiencing a small number of cancellations amid record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases in several European nations.A British Airways spokesperson told CNN on Monday that the airline had cancelled “a number of flights due to operational constraints,” and are instead using larger aircrafts, where possible, to get customers to their destinations. According to tracking website FlightAware, 46 flights from British Airways were cancelled on Monday.
