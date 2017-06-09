Soldier sentenced to death for killing Boko Haram militant

An Army court martial on Friday sentenced a soldier to death for killing a suspected Boko Haram militant in Borno State.

Lance Corporal Hillary Joel was convicted for killing the suspected terrorist during a cordon and search operation in Damboa local government area of the state.

The Army General Court Martial also handed various sanctions, including jail terms and demotions, to other soldiers arraigned alongside Lance Corporal Joel.

The convict, according to the military court, caused the suspect’s death by “setting him ablaze.”