Sleep naked and lose weight

Experts have revealed that you can lose weight while you’re doing absolutely nothing.

“The theory is, when the body is at a cooler temperature, it activates tissue called brown fat, which burns extra calories as the body tries to warm up,” Dr Helen Lawal said on the show How To Lose Weight Well.

“One gram of brown fat can produce 300 times more heat per gram than any other tissue in the body,” Professor Michael Simmons added.



If you want an extra workout while you sleep, you need to chill your room to about 18 degrees.

They also revealed that if you want added benefits, you can also sleep naked, as studies have shown.



The US National Institutes of Health explained that keeping yourself cool while you sleep could help speed up your metabolism as your body compensates by creating more brown fat to keep you warm.

The theory was put to the test on the show with Dr Lawal cooling her room down, with the thermal imaging camera revealing a large white area on her chest, which showed the brown fat had been “switched on”.

The next day, they reviewed the results, with Professor Simmons showing that Dr Lawal had burnt an extra 75 calories – just by sleeping in a cold room.