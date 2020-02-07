Since I was born, no man has ever approached me. I feel like ending my life – 22-year-old girl

This is one of the crazy stories of romance making the rounds on social media.

It is about a girl who has not been approached by any man before.

Read her story below:

I am 22 and no guy has ever approached me (not even creepy or old guys). My aunt came to visit me and told me that I need to start dating and finding someone since I have never had a bf before. She asked me if anyone has asked me out yet and I told her that no man ever approach me and she got shocked and surprised. Yea I don’t understand either………?

I don’t think I am ugly and I am in shape. I am at an average height for a woman and I even weigh a little below average for my height.

Sometimes I get compliments on my appearance and family friends keep asking if I have a boyfriend yet and when I tell them no they can’t seem to understand why.

Even one time my Uber driver asked if I had a boyfriend and I said no, he was surprised and said I was attractive and he reassured me that I would find someone but no guys ever seem interested in me.

People tell me many times that I have a very young-looking face but should that stop men from approaching me?

I don’t know what to do about my nonexistent dating life.. I am not going to approach a guy so please don’t tell me that is what I need to do.

I just want all of this to end, I might just end it all.

What advice do you have for HER?

Thanks for reading!