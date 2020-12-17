Sikiru Ayinde Barrister’s grave 10 years after (PHOTO)

o mark the 10 years anniversary of the death of the Fuji legend, Dr. Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, family and friends organized a prayers session in his honour on Wednesday .

The prayer session was held inside his his Fuji Chambers home in Isolo, Lagos.

Alhaji Agba as the late musician used to be called died at age 62 at St. Mary’s Hospital, London on December 16, 2010, after a protracted illness.

He died from an undiagnosed heart condition.

He was buried in his sitting room on Thursday, December 30, in accordance with Muslim rites and in line with the late musician’s wishes.

The building was subsequently converted into a museum and tourist centre.

10 years after his death, a visit to Alhaji Agba’s tomb shown that the place is being maintained by the occupants of the house.