Signs your partner is cheating with a friend

The saying goes: “Keep your friends close and your enemies even closer.”

But what happens if your friends are the ones you need to draw closer to you because they’re the greatest enemy?

Now this isn’t taken from a soap opera: friends tend to become your greatest enemy, especially when it comes to relationships.

Relationship experts often warn of keeping your friends out of your relationships: it very soon could turn out to be an awkward love triangle.

According to the American Psychological Association, infidelity in the United States accounted for 20%-40% of divorces.



Of that, nearly half was attributed to friends cheating on each other.

The beautiful Zulu saying goes: Angena amanzi endlini, which simply means Trouble has/or is about to enter your homestead.

So how do we know that our friends have made an unwelcomed visit to our relationships?

1.The sex is no longer the same

Experts believe this is the most apparent sign your partner is cheating on you.

2. Constant change in appearance when your friend is around

If your partner always wants to look around your friend, then things may not be looking good for both of you.

3. Secretive with their phones and other gadgets

That’s the obvious one: a phone that’s constantly on silent says a lot out loud.

4. The friend is suddenly uncomfortable around you

Experts say take note of how your friend acts around you and your partner. Signs of awkwardness are often signs of danger.