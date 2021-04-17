Signs your partner is after money, not love

If you’re an inheriter of your ancestors’ fortunes or the owner of a firm, there can be many people after your money. And unknown to you, sly people can easily trick you and get a good dig into your money.

One of the common ways of being a gold digger is by dating and getting into a relationship with you. But with time, you will understand that the person wasn’t with you for love, but for your money.

In account of this, we bring to you some identifiable signs that your partner is after your money and not love.

Only paying at the beginning

Your partner may try to win you at the beginning by being an idle person. They will want to pay for things like hotel, food bills, gifts and other accessories. However, after they have gained your trust, they will stop paying for things and manipulate you cleverly to start paying for expensive outings, food or accessories.

Always discusses financial woes

While this is a very communicative and positive trait, too much of it isn’t any good. Your partner is probably trying to give you hints about how badly they are in debt or are losing money. They will try to mention it several times. You might even find them emotionally breaking down and then becoming carefree the moment you suggest helping them out money-wise.

Talks about the future but share no financial responsibility

Your partner may dream big of owning a Benz or having a house by the hills with you, but they will not work hard for it. Most of the times, your partner may dismiss their status of being unemployed as ‘creative individual who’s taking out time for themselves.’ Such people won’t even contribute to sharing any expenses with you.

Making excuses when you need a favour

Your true love will definitely spare a penny if that means helping you out. But, if your partner tries to make excuses or gets emotional about their financial state when you ask them for favours, know that their intentions aren’t right. Even you might have difficulties handling money matters at times, but if your partner refuses to help even once, then they’re not worth it.

Has a bad reputation regarding work or money

No matter how much you love them, don’t ignore this sign. Even the slightest hint of your partner being financially irresponsible or disrespecting work rules can turn out to be true. And in case, if they do, then chances are high that your partner is holding onto you for support.

Having an opinion about your money

They hate having to talk about their money but have no problem in discussing how and where you should be spending your money. Financially manipulative people love to give their pieces of advice and will slowly look towards controlling your money as well. They will also create unnecessary fights regarding finances, giving no heed to your emotions.

The worst part is, they won’t even tell where they spend their money!