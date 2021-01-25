Should women steam their punani?

THE world is in the middle of a global pandemic. While people are encouraged to wear masks, sanitise and social distance, many of us have also resorted to medical ways to keep healthy like steaming our faces or having steam baths.

While many African experts have given this thumbs up, there’s another steaming trend in the midst.

Punani steaming is vastly becoming a global trend, as more and more women want to keep their house clean.



According to experts, punani steaming is an age-old natural remedy said to cleanse the vagina and uterus, regulate menstruation, and ease period cramps and bloating.

This process directs herb-infused steam into your punani.



Experts suggest that visiting a spa or going to a medical facility that specialises in punani steaming is the safer option.

Punani steaming is used as a natural remedy for cleaning the punani, uterus, and the entire reproductive tract.

Experts add that punani steaming also helps to deal with stress, depression, infertility and hormone imbalances.

Research is still ongoing as to whether punani steaming works.