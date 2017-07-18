Sheriff Boycotts PDP Caucus Meeting

The sacked National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff on Monday boycotted the party’s national caucus meeting.

The meeting was held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The caucus is part of serious of meetings scheduled by the PDP to deliberate on the way forward for the party after the judgment of the Supreme Court that affirms Sen. Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee as the authentic Executive of the party.

Among those in attendance were: former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governors of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom; Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Darius Ishaku (Taraba); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); former governors of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam; Ramalan Yero (Kaduna); Jonah Jang (Plateau); Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); former senate president, David Mark; former PDP national chairman, Ahmadu Ali, etc.

Jonathan called on stakeholders to rebuild the party, to reclaim power in 2019.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu said God gave the PDP victory at the Supreme Court because “God has seen so much suffering in Nigeria that is why he gave us victory. So we are going to pursue the APC and take over.”