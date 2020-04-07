Shekau threatens to kill Chad’s President

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau has issued a threat to President Iddris Deby of Chad.

This follows the killing of Boko haram fighters in an offensive led by the Chadian leader.

In a 5 minutes audio message, Shekau said his fighters will be coming after President Deby.

The Boko Haram leader who insisted that the Chadian leader is fighting against the enthronement of Islam, claimed that Allah made his fighters kill over 90 soldiers from Chad in an ambush which led to declaration of war on the insurgents by President Deby.

Shekau said;

“Today is Monday, 6th in the month of Shaaban, the Hijirah of the Prophet of Allah, from Meccah to Medinah, 1441.

“We believe after this introduction, we heard certain things from Chad from a certain individual named Idriss Deby.

“He came out fully dressed up with the ambition of fighting the religion of Islam, that is he wants to fight us because we said we will work for the enthronement of Islam, we are Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad.

“Our aim is to follow the tenet of the Koran; our aim is to follow the tenets of the prophet; our aim is to practice Islam the way the Prophet of Allah left instructions before dying and handing over to knowledgeable scholars, who have also passed it down to me.

“Idris Daby, I will address you now. I am insha Allahu taalla, Abubakar ibn Mohammed Shekau, the Imam of Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad.

“I decided to send you this message quickly. Don’t think because you’ve fought battles in ignorance not according to the tenet of Islam, and today, because we said we will work for Allah, you think you will triumph over us.

“First, even Pharaoh was frightened. Idriss Deby, fear Allah, repent and become a Muslim.

“Be careful, all these aggressions with weapons, insha Allah, you will not defeat us.

“Because of this, you can’t do anything to us. That area in which we were victorious, that Allah made us to kill you your men (killing of 90 Chadian soldiers), it is not that we are in enmity with human beings but anybody that is in enmity with Allah, is also our enemy. This is the summary.”

The Boko Haram leader also told his followers;

“My fellow brethren, take heart and endure. This kind of thing has happened to many. They endured and Allah gave then victory.

“We are together in the night and also at dawn; insha Allah we are together. Allah knows the servants that are working wholeheartedly and in sincerity, and he knows the kind of victory he will give to them. Allah will give us victory.

“My brethren, be consoled and stand firm; be full of prayers; continue with the work and may Allah help us and nobody will vanquish us since we said we will work for Allah.

“Idriss Deby you are in trouble. Idriss Deby you are in trouble; Idriss Deby you are in trouble. You made us to be calling your name because you are fighting Allah. People of Chad, rise up.

“The kind of life you are living is not according to the Koran, not from the hadiths of his prophet.

“But if you think you can do this, Allah is a helper and he is stronger than all. May Allah help us.”

This is coming after LIB shared a viral audio tape in which Shekau was heard begging his fighters not to run, after many of them were killed in an attack led by Chad’s President, Iddris Deby.