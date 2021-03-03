Sharafadeen Alli, other Ladoja loyalists dump ZLP, join APC

The gubernatorial candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP in the last general election, Barrister Sharafadeen Alli and the Ladoja Political Group have joined the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Ladoja Political Group is group that comprises loyalists and supporters of Former Governor Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

This was made known in a communique released after a meeting on Tuesday in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to the communique which was signed by Elder Kola Olaniyan, Hon Bimbo Adepoju and nine others, all members of the ZLP and Ladoja Political Group should henceforth terminate ward, Local meetings and attend APC meetings.

It reads: “Recall that the leadership of Oyo APC, ZLP and Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Political Group met on Friday 12 February 2021 at Premier Hotel Ibadan to consider developmental issues affecting Oyo State one of which is the dissolution of the entire structure of Zenith Labour Party ( ZLP) and Ladoja Political Group in Oyo State into the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“It was agreed at that inaugural meeting that there was an urgent need to unite in order to save our dear state from economic collapse occasioned by insecurity, excessive borrowing and poor vision of Oyo State government.

“At our meeting held today 2nd March 2021 at its Samonda office, the negotiating committee reported to the house and after an exhaustive deliberations agreed as follows:

“1. The entire existing structure of the ZLP and Ladoja Political Group in Oyo State immediately dissolve into the APC.

All members of ZLP and Ladoja Political Group are hereby directed to partake in the ongoing membership registration exercise of the APC throughout the 351 Wards of the 33 local governments of Oyo State.

“3. All ZLP members and Ladoja Political Group joining the APC have been asssured that they will enjoy the same rights, privileges and benefits accruing to existing APC members.

Directs all ZLP members and Ladoja Political Group to henceforth terminate all Ward, Local Government or Exco meetings and immediately start attending APC meetings at their respective Wards and Local Governments.

“5. The attention of all members is directed to the decision of the National Executive Committee of the APC which granted waivers to all new members or those desirous of joining APC.

By the said APC NEC resolution of 8th December,2020 all members whether new or existing shall immediately be entitled and qualified to contest for party and elective positions within APC without the need for a qualification period. The meeting passed a vote of confidence in our reverred leader High Chief Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja and other leaders and the executive steering the affairs of the ZLP, Ladoja Political Group and Ladoja loyalists. Henceforth, the APC and ZLP media teams should adopt a common criticism agenda.”