Sex is the best way to lose weight!

Gym enthusiasts might hate me for this, but sex enthusiasts will love me for it.

Everyone wants to shed that unwanted weight, and the remedies available out there are enough to feed a village.

This is while gym contracts are becoming more expensive and weight-loss formulas becoming dangerous at times.

As people look for organic ways to lose weight and have fun in the process, sex, according to experts, is the way to go.

According to Health magazine, having sex three to five times per week, for 30 minutes on average, burns from 150 to 250 calories.

Further statistics revealed that women burnt an average of 213 calories during 30 minutes of light running while men burnt 276.

Sex, on the other hand, demanded 101 calories from men and just 69 from women, burning an average of 3,6 calories per minute.

If you compare the above maths, sex has a higher weight-loss ratio per minute.

Simply put, more sex can lead to a healthier and sexier you.