Sex in heels can prevent orgasms!

Fashion has a term called “power-dressing”.

Power-dressing refers to a style of clothing and hair intended to make wearers seem authoritative and competent, especially in a professional setting.

When it comes to women and power-dressing, it is the hair, the outfit and the shoes that complete this concept.



When it comes to shoes, many women love to wear heels as part of power-dressing.

While this high-stepping beauty is marvelled by many, heels can prevent you from enjoying sex, according to experts.

Wearing high heels can negatively affect a woman’s orgasm, a study has revealed.

According to Dr Eden Fromberg and Naomi Wolf’s recent book, Vagina: A New Biography, women can get pregnant five to eight days after having sex and even sitting in chairs can arouse women.

But sitting for a long span of time can also dampen their orgasms.

According to sex experts, wearing heels during daily activity may also reduce the need for the pelvic exercises necessary to keep that part of a woman’s anatomy toned and elastic.