Sex CAN make you feel better when you’re sick!

Sex really can make you feel better, sexpert Dr Pam Spurr says.

“Having someone caresses and cuddle you between coughing may just do you some good,” she said.

“One reason for feeling horny when you’re ill is because it is good for the immune system.

“It seems our unconscious minds are telling us what’s good for us.”

One study, published in the journal Psychology Report, found students who had sex once or twice a week had 30 per cent higher levels of protein, Immunoglobulin A (IgA), that fights illness – compared to those who didn’t have sex.

So it seems reaching orgasm can boost the immune system.

Surge of adrenalin can combat a blocked nose

Meanwhile, other research has also shown even a kiss and cuddle could be enough to boost your IgA levels, even if it doesn’t lead to full blown sex.

Dr Pam said: “It’s long been known that the so-called love hormone, oxytocin is also produced by hugging and touching.

“When you’re feeling miserable this help to make us feel loved, and goes hand-in-hand with an increase in IgA.

“So if your partner doesn’t find your sneezing at all sexy – and they don’t want to go all the way – hopefully they’ll help with a few healing hugs.”

But, there might be another explanation for the urge for a quickie when you’re lying in bed feeling sorry for yourself.

Dr Pam points to another study that revealed that enjoying an orgasm results in a surge of adrenalin.

And it’s that adrenalin rush that could actually help relieve a blocked nose.

“Who needs Vicks when you can valiantly go all the way despite your head cold?” she said.

Sex-ercise your way out of your sick bed

Furthermore, exercise is known to boost the immune system.

And so while you won’t feel like a gym session while you’re laid up, it seems the body may crave a workout of a different kind.

“Getting down to a little sex-ercise might just help you recover faster,” Dr Pam said.