Seun Kuti celebrates 38th birthday with rare erotic photo of himself and his beautiful lover

Nigerian musician and singer, Oluseun Anikulapo Kuti, the youngest son of famous afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti turn 38 today, 11th January 2020.

The singer via his social media handle celebrated his girlfriend and baby mama who he nicknamed ‘special gift’. Sharing a photo of himself carrying her while securing her backside, Seun thanked her for helping him become better and grabbing his thoughts and lifting his spirit.

In his own words, he wrote;

”Happy bday to me! Born on this day 1983. Life is all about the people we meet along the way that help us become better. Today is my birthday but I’m gonna write a little message to my own special gift @chefyeide. Today might be my birthday but I will celebrate you, the glue that makes the broken China anew. She dey the trenches with the troops to empower the group. The main pepper inside this soup! She grab my thoughts and lift my spirits and a little girl to remind me that the work can never finish. Thanks for being ‘ a Gift ‘ #getthesax. #833”