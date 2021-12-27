breaking
SERAP writes Buhari, seeks probe of missing N3.1bn in finance ministry
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to investigate allegations that over N3 billion of public funds were missing, mismanaged or diverted from the Federal Ministry of Finance.
The organisation stated that the allegations were documented in the 2018 and 2019 annual audited reports by the Auditor-General of the Federation.
In the letter dated 24 December 2021, and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said the reports suggested a grave violation of the public trust, as trustee of public funds, the Ministry of Finance ought to ensure strict compliance with transparency and accountability rules and regulations.
SERAP said anyone suspected to be responsible should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any missing public funds should be fully recovered.
The letter, read in part: “Investigating and prosecuting the allegations, and recovering any missing public funds would improve the chances of success of your government’s oft-repeated commitment to fight corruption and end the impunity of perpetrators.
“It will also serve the public interest. According to the report of the Auditor-General for 2018, the Ministry of Finance spent N24, 708,090 on pre-retirement training but without any document. The consultant hired also failed to quote any price as cost of the training but the Ministry paid N5, 670,060 to the consultant. Request for payment from the consultant was dated 20 January 2017 while the first payment voucher in his favour was dated 13 January 2017 (7 days before his request).
“The Ministry also reportedly failed to account for N2,885,772,493.27 released to the Ministry from the Service Wide Vote to take care of estacodes and other allowances for representing the Federal Government in meetings, and contribution to Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The money was spent without approval, and any documents.
“The Auditor-General is concerned that the money may have been mismanaged. The Ministry also reportedly awarded a contract on 17th May 2017 for N98,540,500 without any document, contrary to the Public Procurement Act. The project was not also budgeted for. There was no evidence of performance of the contract.”
The organisation added: “The Ministry also deducted N9,354,809.52 as WHT and VAT but without any evidence of remittance. The Auditor-General wants the money recovered.
“SERAP notes that the consequences of corruption are felt by citizens on a daily basis. Corruption exposes them to additional costs, and undermines economic development of the country, trapping the majority of Nigerians in poverty and depriving them of employment opportunities. We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.”
breaking
Lai Mohammed denies being infected with COVID-19
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has denied claims that he has contracted COVID-19.
Mohammed described the report as fake news.
A statement issued yesterday in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Adeyemi, stated: “The attention of the office of the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has been drawn to a report making the rounds that he has contracted the COVID-19 virus and that he is now in isolation, where he is receiving treatment. For the record, the minister does not have COVID-19, hence he is neither in isolation nor receiving treatment anywhere. A journalism mantra says ‘when in doubt, leave it out.’ Also embedded in the code of ethics for journalists are the basic principles of truthfulness and accuracy, among others. The report in question did not meet those standards.”
He noted that his principal was at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday and the extraordinary version the day, and also witnessed the swearing-in of the Minister of State for Works and Housing on
Friday.
“All these events took place at the Villa, where the correspondents of many media organisations are deployed. In fact, the minister coordinated the post-FEC press briefing on Wednesday and Thursday. Could he have done this from the imaginary isolation centre where he was consigned by a mischievous reporter”?
The media aide continued: “As a member of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, the minister has the added responsibility of leading by example, hence would not have hesitated to publicly announce his COVID-19 status if indeed he has contracted the virus.
After all, he is not only fully vaccinated, he has also taken the booster shot, a situation that offers him different layers of protection even if he contracts the virus. For those who contract the virus, they deserve our empathy and prayers, not stigmatisation.
“In the best tradition of journalism, we expect the online newspaper behind this fake news not only to retract the publication but also to apologise to the minister for causing him such embarrassment, especially in a season of joy.”
breaking
Ooni breaks silence after Olori Naomi’s divorce post
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has broken silence after his estranged wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, announced her separation from him through an Instagram post on December 23.
The 28-year-old prophetess had in a statement posted on her verified Instagram handle – @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi – announced an end to her three-year-old marriage with the Ooni.
But in what appears to be a subtle reaction amid the trending controversy, Ooni on his official Facebook page (Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi – Ojaja II) advised everyone to “reach out to neighbours, especially those who haven’t had it as easy through the year”.
The Palace spokesman, Chief Moses Olafare, told a national daily that the monarch still loves Olori Naomi, and that he was packaging a special gift for her.
The 47-year-old monarch in his post said: “I join all and sundry in the joyous occasion of this particular season. As we all know it’s one of joy, celebrations and a deep reflection on what Olódùmarè has done through the year.
“As we do take time to celebrate with our families and loved ones, I implore you to reach out to your neighbours, especially those who haven’t had it as easy through the year.
“It is my prayer that you’ll continue to find strength to celebrate in joy, peace, and abounding love which is the bedrock of this special occasion.
“Royal blessings from the House of Oduduwa and compliments of the season.”
breaking
Kano APC crisis: Buhari denies endorsing faction
President Muhammadu Buhari has denied reports that he has endorsed a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state.
The president made this known on Saturday in a statement released by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson.
According to Shehu, the statement was issued “to counter a public statement by one of the factions of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State, that they have received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari”.
He described the claims as “blatantly untrue,” adding that “this cannot happen when matters are awaiting adjudication by the courts”.
“To be clear on this one, President Buhari has not endorsed any faction,” the statement reads.
“His support is for the All Progressives Congress as a Party, united and strong, and not of any faction.”
The crisis of the APC in Kano worsened after parallel congresses were held by two factions on October 18.
The faction led by Ibrahim Shekarau, former minister of education, had elected Haruna Danzago as chairman while another camp loyal to Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, had elected Abdullahi Abbas.
An appeal committee set up by the national caretaker committee recognised the faction loyal to Ganduje.
The Shekarau faction has since instituted a case in court challenging the decision of the national caretaker committee.
The crisis became heightened when arsonists attacked and burnt the office of the Shekarau faction a few weeks ago
Latest News
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Why your wife isn’t interested in sex
-
SPORTS1 day ago
10 transfers that should happen in January including Arsenal U-turn and Man Utd swoop
-
breaking2 days ago
Buhari’s Aide-de-camp (ADC), four other Aso Rock aides test positive for coronavirus
-
NEWS1 day ago
South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Eyimofe makes Guardian UK’s best films from Africa, Asia, Latin America list
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Chelsea to sell Christian Pulisic
-
breaking1 day ago
Ooni breaks silence after Olori Naomi’s divorce post
-
SPORTS2 days ago
AFCON 2021: Nigeria finally release 28-man provisional squad [Full list]