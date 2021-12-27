SERAP writes Buhari, seeks probe of missing N3.1bn in finance ministry

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to investigate allegations that over N3 billion of public funds were missing, mismanaged or diverted from the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The organisation stated that the allegations were documented in the 2018 and 2019 annual audited reports by the Auditor-General of the Federation.

In the letter dated 24 December 2021, and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said the reports suggested a grave violation of the public trust, as trustee of public funds, the Ministry of Finance ought to ensure strict compliance with transparency and accountability rules and regulations.

SERAP said anyone suspected to be responsible should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any missing public funds should be fully recovered.

The letter, read in part: “Investigating and prosecuting the allegations, and recovering any missing public funds would improve the chances of success of your government’s oft-repeated commitment to fight corruption and end the impunity of perpetrators.

“It will also serve the public interest. According to the report of the Auditor-General for 2018, the Ministry of Finance spent N24, 708,090 on pre-retirement training but without any document. The consultant hired also failed to quote any price as cost of the training but the Ministry paid N5, 670,060 to the consultant. Request for payment from the consultant was dated 20 January 2017 while the first payment voucher in his favour was dated 13 January 2017 (7 days before his request).

“The Ministry also reportedly failed to account for N2,885,772,493.27 released to the Ministry from the Service Wide Vote to take care of estacodes and other allowances for representing the Federal Government in meetings, and contribution to Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The money was spent without approval, and any documents.

“The Auditor-General is concerned that the money may have been mismanaged. The Ministry also reportedly awarded a contract on 17th May 2017 for N98,540,500 without any document, contrary to the Public Procurement Act. The project was not also budgeted for. There was no evidence of performance of the contract.”

The organisation added: “The Ministry also deducted N9,354,809.52 as WHT and VAT but without any evidence of remittance. The Auditor-General wants the money recovered.

“SERAP notes that the consequences of corruption are felt by citizens on a daily basis. Corruption exposes them to additional costs, and undermines economic development of the country, trapping the majority of Nigerians in poverty and depriving them of employment opportunities. We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.”