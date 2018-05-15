Senator Omo-Agege dares Saraki, threatens to storm Senate Tuesday

The Senator representing Delta Central senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said he will take his seat during proceedings of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

Omo-Agege who fielded questions from reporters at the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday, boasted that fresh moves by the Bukola Saraki-led Senate to sustain the 90 days suspension clamped on him would fail.

Referring to the recent judgment by an Abuja Federal High Court presided over by justice Nnamdi Dimgba which nullified his suspension, he insisted that the declaratory order took effect from last Thursday when the decision was taken.

“As far as I am concerned, based on my knowledge of the law, that purported suspension by Saraki has been vacated with immediate effect. They have the right to appeal and they have already filed it. But they are not entitled to the equitable relief of stay of the court’s judgment.

“He who must come to equity must go with clean hands. Their hands are not clean and that was why we got the declaratory order. There is no reason why I should not show up tomorrow. Most likely than not I will be in the Senate tomorrow,” Omo-Agege said.

The Senate had on April 12, 2018, suspended Omo-Agege for 90 legislative days, for dragging the chamber to court over the amendment to the Electoral Act 2010.