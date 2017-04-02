Senate/Presidency Face off: APC meets Senate Caucus Tuesday

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Sunday that it has resolved to intervene in the on-going rift between the Executive and the National Assembly.

Towards this end, APC said its National Working Committee (NWC) will on Tuesday, April 4, meet with the Party’s Caucus of the Senate as part of series of consultations with the key actors aimed at resolving the growing impasse between the executive and the National Assembly.

The Party’s leadership, led by its National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun recently met with the House of Representatives APC Caucus.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the APC National Chairman had used the opportunity of the meeting to plead with the House of Representatives members to continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, even in the face of some of the expressed grievances which may be considered as genuine.

Abdullahi, however, added that the APC would not support any member of the Party or anyone appointed on its platform to disrespect the legislative institution.

Ahead of the Tuesday meeting with the Senate, the Party expresses its happiness with the committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to re-examine the Executive relationship with the National Assembly.

The Party considers the committee headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as a step in the right direction, which demonstrates President Buhari’s recognition of the paramount importance of the legislative institution in a democracy.

The Party reiterates its commitment to ensuring that the relationship between the two critical arms of government improves further, and commended the National Assembly leadership for its maturity and pre-disposition to have all the issues resolved as quickly as possible in the interest of the party and the nation as a whole.

The Party, however, warns that it would not hesitate to take appropriate action against any member whose utterances or behaviour are capable of jeopardising the peace initiatives or further worsening the existing situation.