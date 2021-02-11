Senate urges Buhari, NSA, Service Chiefs, IG to rejig security architecture

The worsening insecurity in the country yesterday engaged the attention of the National Assembly, with the Senate urging President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), the service chiefs, and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to rejig the nation’s security architecture for more effective counter measures to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

The Senate, in resolutions passed after a debate on a motion on insecurity, also asked state governors to implement the National Livestock Transformation Plan in order to prevent farmer-herder conflicts.

In the resolutions read by the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, at the plenary yesterday, the Senate also urged security agencies to deploy drones and helicopters in the forests and other ungoverned spaces to identify illegal camps of bandits so as to crush the criminals.

Senators, however, observed one- minute silence in honour of all victims of insurgency, banditry, herdsmen-farmers’ clashes, and other security challenges.

The Senate had formulated the resolutions following points raised by Senators Tolulope Odebiyi (Ogun West Senatorial District); Solomon Adeola (Lagos West Senatorial District); Kola Balogun (Oyo South Senatorial District); Ali Ndume (Borno South Senatorial District), amongst others, for urgent action to be taken against the security challenges in the country.

The Senate, therefore, urged Buhari to direct Monguno, the new service chiefs and Adamu, to rejig the nation’s security architecture and evolve more effective counter measures to battle security challenges, particularly in the rural areas.

It urged the state governors to re-invigorate rural governance and convene dialogue to promote local conflict resolution and inter-ethnic harmony.

The Senate also advocated a scheme to checkmate the proliferation of firearms and enforce the laws against illegal possession of firearms.

It said by implementing the National Livestock Transformation Plan, the governors would help to eliminate transhumance in order to prevent farmer-herder conflicts.

In other resolutions, the Senate “urged the federal government to adequately equip the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigerian Customs Service to police and monitor our borders using technology to check illegal immigrants, and checkmate smuggling of firearms and light weapons.

“Urge the federal government to resuscitate and inaugurate the National Task Force Commission to combat the proliferation of Light Weapons, Small Arms and Ammunition; and urge the federal government to review the ECOWAS Protocol of free movement to checkmate the infiltration of criminal elements into Nigeria.”